Nushrratt Bharuccha: I always try new approach to get into the skin of my character

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) 'Chhorii' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says that she always approaches her characters with a blank slate.

Recently, the actress was seen in 'Chhorii' where she played a character while unravelling its layers.

Talking about her process for each character, the actress said, "With each movie, I always try a new approach or method to get into the skin of the character. Because, I never went to any acting school, or took any other form of formal training - I have always learnt on the job and found my own way to do a character."