Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez share glimpse from 'Ram Setu' sets

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared an image from the sets of her highly-anticipated film.In the picture, Nushrratt and her co-stars, Jacqueline and Akshay could be seen sitting while reading the script for a scene. Along with the photo, she tweeted, "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @Asli_Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes."Jacqueline too shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Ram Setu' filming begins today!! Keep us in your prayers #ramsetu."Earlier today Akshay, who will be portraying the character of an archaeologist in the movie, had shared his first look along with kick-starting the film's shoot.'Ram Setu', directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, had been announced on Diwali last year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film. (ANI)