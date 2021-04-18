Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals no one trusts her kitchen skills at home!

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a domestic help in the OTT anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans". However, the Bollywood actress confesses when it comes to kitchen skills in real life, no one at home really trusts her!

"In my house there is a saying that if you tell Nushrratt to even microwave food, she would probably burn that, too! They don't trust me with my kitchen or house skills at all," the actress laughs, while opening up on the subject with IANS.