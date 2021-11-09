Nushrratt Bharuccha to scare the daylights out of you with 'Chhorii'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Video has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming horror film titled 'Chhorii'. The teaser follows the journey of 'Sakshi' essayed by Nushrratt Bharuccha, from the city to a secluded village.

Things start changing when she experiences paranormal activities that get the worst out of her. The film paints a dark and harrowing tale of a pregnant woman, who spirals into an unsettling world.