Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Nushrratt Bharuccha has completed the filming of the film, 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. The final leg of the film's schedule took place in Chanderi, MP. The actress took her Instagram and posted about the wrap celebrations in her story.

The film, which is a social comedy, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.