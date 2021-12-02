Nushrratt on 'Chhorii': Was daunting to single-handedly headline such a film

Talking about 'Chhorii' being her first solo lead film, Nushrratt said: "It was equally daunting and enriching experience to single-handedly headline such a film. It will always remain one of the most difficult films I've done so far."

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) This was the first time Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen as a solo lead with her latest release 'Chhorii'. The actress says it was daunting and an enriching experience to single-handedly headline such a movie.

'Chhorii' is a horror film, which comes with along with powerful social message. The movie has garnered a good response.

Nushrratt calls it an important an important film of her career.

"'Chhorii' is indeed one of the most important films of my career, and the kind of love the film is receiving is super encouraging."

"I'm really glad that with 'Chhorii', I could put out a responsible message that is the need of the hour. It's not just any another horror film, it's a film with a perspective — one that brings to light a social evil, provoking thoughts that inspire us all to take responsibility in a manner that we move towards bringing about a change," she added.

The actress will next be seen in content-driven films such as 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu' and 'Hurdang'.

