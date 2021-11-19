Nushrratt on her Chhorii director: We were so in sync, we'd finish each other's sentences

Sharing her experience of working with the director, Nushrratt shared: "I love Vishal sir. I love him. It's quite an uncanny story. When we started off, he was a little wary of me."

"I was shooting other films and I was running back and forth, here and there. And he felt like ‘I'm not getting Nushrratt's time to prep with her because she's not present. She's not here. I have very few days. How do I get her into this film? It's such a hectic film for her. It's something she's not done before'. I don't think he was sure whether I could pull it off or not. Because there wasn't enough time to prepare for it."

The actress added: "I really feel like when a director or anybody who casts an actor for a film, it's equally their responsibility to trust an actor with it. Of course, some actors can fall short of trust. Some actors will probably just show up, whether they'll bring something or not."

"So, I said just relax, I'll handle it. Let's just get on to shoot and I think it was not even 24 hours, where Vishal sir and I were so in sync, where he would just look at me from the monitor, and I knew what he was saying, or I would look at him from the shot, and he would know what I was about to do or not."

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star talked about how Furia would make her try different things for the film.

"And I would go and tell him, sir, I've done this like this, but can I add this? Or can I do this? And he's like, ‘wohi bolne aa raha tha tereko, ke aise karle, aise try kar' (I was just about to tell you the same thing, do it like this or do it like that). He would see me try different things, and you know what, this was, this works. So it took us 24-48 hours. But after that, we were so in sync that we would finish each other's sentences."

"And people on set were really looking at us saying, how is this happening? Like, did you all do some homework at home and come? Literally, Vishal sir has said that for two-three days, and I walked in, and I'm like sir, I think we should do this. And he said, I just said that. And I'm like, oh, wow, great", she concluded.

Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, ‘Chhorii' is set to stream on Prime Video from November 26.

