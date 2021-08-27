NY Guv reveals 12,000 more Covid deaths

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state due to Covid-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.

The Governor's office said that 55,395 people had died of Covid-19 in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from the 43,415 that Cuomo reported to the public on Monday, his last day in office, reports Xinhua news agency.