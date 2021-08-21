NYC gears up for USA's largest post-Covid megastar concert

The concert, whose performers' list reads like the who's who of international music, will start at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Saturday (2:30 a.m. IST on Sunday). It is being reported that an estimated 60,000 people will attend the show, making it most probably the largest post-Covid live concert.

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) New York City is all set to see the largest post-Covid live event, 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert', at the iconic Great Lawn of Central Park.

It marks the culmination of the NYC Homecoming Week, a citywide celebration of the Big Apple's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star-studded concert features mega artistes such as rock icons Bruce Springsteen ('The Boss', who's from neighbouring New Jersey) and Eric Clapton, Queens-natives Paul Simon and LL Cool J, and Brooklyn's very own Barry Manilow, Patti Smith and Jennifer Hudson, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, and 'The Tonight Show' host, Jimmy Fallon, among others.

The concert, which will be broadcast live globally (including in India) by CNN, is being produced by music industry veteran and native New Yorker Clive Davis and Live Nation. All attendees have to show proof of Covid-19 vaccinations to be able to attend the concert.

