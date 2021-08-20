  1. Sify.com
Nyra Banerjee on her multiple looks in 'Rakshabandhan..Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 20th, 2021, 19:21:20hrs
Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Nyra Banerjee has shared why she relates to her new show 'Rakshabandhan...Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal'.

"It's about the character titled 'Rasal' in the show as a protector of her brother. We have always associated Rakshabandhan with the brother being the protector; here it's the sister. I completely relate to this show being a sister of a younger brother," she said.

According to her, everyone is playing a unique role, and contributes perfectly to the storyline of the show.

"I'm playing 'Chakori' whose only aim is to be rich. I'm called the 'looteri dulhan'. I may have had a weird past as a child, but today I know my only motto is to be rich and stabilize my life by hook or crook. I have many shades. I take multiple disguises," said the 'Divya Drishti' actress.

Nyra dons multiple looks in the show and she says: "My first look took me almost two hours. We had to achieve a particular look with eye make-up. There is a tattoo on my neck and my hand. When I have multiple disguises, it always takes me two hours. The old woman's look was unique. My current look is my favourite. I look like a lovely 'thakurain'," she said.

She has some favourites on the set of the show, as she shares: "Definitely, Nishant Singh Malkani and Hardika Sharma. Nishant is so particular in his expression. He does the role really well. And I just love Hardika," she shared.

--IANS

ila/kr

