Nyra Banerjee on her role in 'Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff'

The actress also opens up about the character 'Barun Rai' who has some supernatural powers. 'Barun Rai' is played by Priyanshu Chatterjee

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress and assistant director Nyra Banerjee will be seen in 'Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff' which has been shot in the UK. She talks about her role of 'Soumili' in the movie and also the challenges she faced while doing it.

Nyra says: "Basically, 'Barun Rai' is an investigator who has these clairvoyant powers. So whenever there is a supernatural activity that police cannot solve, 'Barun Rai' comes into the picture. He gets these visions of how a murder would have been done and through his clairvoyance, his analysis he detects the entire case and solves it."

She continues: "So, 'House on the Cliff' is basically my story, me and my husband, which is played by Sid Makkar. We both are married, newly married couple and how after shifting to a new house, we go through issues and how 'Barun Rai' comes and helps us. The story is about that."

Nyra further adds on the challenges she faced while doing this particular character that was set in the era of 1930s on screen. "I had to look at a particular era and this was set in the 1930s as far as I remember. So, the costumes, the look, my hairstyle, makeup, the accent I tried my best to look suitable, rest everything else was good."

The film also features actors like Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sid Makkar, David Bailie, Aakash Shukla, Tony Richardson, George Dawson and Emma Galliano who will be seen in pivotal roles among others. This paranormal/psychological horror film is directed by Sam Bhattacharjee and produced by Unicorn Motion Pictures.

The 'One Night Stand' actress reveals further on working with the co-actors and director Sam.

She adds: "I had a very good team. Sam is into VFX and this was his debut film. He knew what kind of shots he actually wanted and he had amazing visions because he is a VFX guy and directing this whole story which is based on a true incident was amazing. Even then, the actors I worked with were senior actors like Priyanshu Chaterjee and Sid Makkar, we became really good friends and we would make sure that the scene brought a lot of energy. So, yeah, we had a lot of fun together and it was a good experience."

On the question how she found this project different from others, Nyra replies: "I have never played someone from such an old era and half Bengali and obviously I have never been part of any horror movie. So, this was entirely a different experience."

'Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff' is based on incidents, anecdotes and folktales from areas including East Bourne and other coastal areas in Britain. The movie will be released on October 29 in the UK.

