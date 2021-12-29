NZ reports 46 new Covid cases

Wellington, Dec 29 (IANS) New Zealand reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 30 recorded in the largest city of Auckland, six in nearby Waikato, and three in Northland, reports Xinhua news agency.

Currently a total of 48 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, the Ministry said.