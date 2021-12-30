NZ reports 60 fresh Covid case in community

Among the new infections, 20 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 28 in nearby Waikato, one in Northland, eight in Bay of Plenty, and one each in Tairawhiti, Canterbury and the Lakes, according to the Ministry of Health.

Wellington, Dec 30 (IANS) New Zealand reported 60 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Thursday, increasing the country's overall infection tally to 13,687.

A total of 44 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The death toll stood at 51.

To date, 95 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have taken a first dose and 91 per cent are were fully vaccinated against Covid.

A series of precautionary measures was announced last week in light of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

This included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds from January 17.

--IANS

ksk/