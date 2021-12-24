NZ reports 62 new cases of Delta Covid variant

Among the new infections, 37 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, 14 in Bay of Plenty, five in the Lakes District and one in Canterbury, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Wellington, Dec 24 (IANS) New Zealand reported 62 new cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant on Friday, increasing the country's overall infection tally to 13,719, according to the Ministry of Health.

Another person succumbed to the virus, which took the nationwide death toll to 49.

A total of 45 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a Ministry statement said.

To date, 95 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have received their first dose and 91 per cent are fully vaccinated against the virus.

A series of precautionary measures was announced on Tuesday in light of emerging experience overseas with Omicron, which included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds will also be available from January 17, authorities said.

