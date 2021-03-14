NZ reports new Covid case in managed isolation

Wellington, March 14 (IANS) New Zealand reported one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.
The infected person had recently returned to the country and was in managed isolation, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.
Meanwhile, there was no new case detected in the wider New Zealand community, it added.
Currently, the total number of active cases in New Zealand was 87, while the overall infection tally hovered to 2,423.
The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 1,818,986, according to the Ministry.
The country has so far reported 26 deaths due to the disease.
New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 Alert Level One with no restriction on gathering.
--IANS
ksk/