O Paneerselvam, TN Deputy CM congratulates Ajith!

O Paneerselvam, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has congratulated leading Tamil star Thala Ajith for winning 6 medals at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition.

"I feel glad that with sheer hard work and confidence, my beloved brother Ajith is succeeding not only in the film industry but also in various other fields. My hearty wishes to him for winning the Gold medal at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship Competition", tweeted O Paneerselvam.