Obese Uzbek woman with uterine cancer treated with robotic surgery

Besides multiple co-morbidities such as high blood pressure, hypothyroid and cardiac issues, the patient Malika also had morbid obesity with body mass index of 44.1 that made the surgery even more critical and challenging.

Gurugram, Nov 24 (IANS) A 54-year-old Uzbek woman weighing 135 kgs has been granted a new lease of life after doctors here successfully removed her cancerous uterine tumour.

A team of doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, resorted to robotic surgery, which helped them in preventing blood loss at the time of the surgery, aided in faster recovery and reduced hospital stay. The surgery was completed in five hours, the hospital said in a statement.

"Obesity is often associated with uterine cancer and does pose a challenge in surgical management. There are increased complications including difficult intubation, respiratory and cardiac problems, longer postoperative recovery and wound breakdown in the postoperative period in patients undergoing open surgery. Minimally invasive surgery, which is robot-assisted not only reduces these complications, but also quick recovery," Dr Rama Joshi, Principal Director and HOD, Department of Gynae Oncology and Robotic Surgery, said in the statement.

In the last 15 years, the patient had undergone a series of health complications and multiple surgeries. In 2015, due to high blood pressure she had suffered a stroke.

She also underwent multiple surgeries like caesarian section in 2003, heart surgery (Left Atria Appendage Closure) in 2018 for persistent atrial fibrillation and appendix removal (open) in 2020. For patients with uterine cancer primary surgery is the treatment in early stages.

"The patient was on liquid diet the same night of the surgery and had normal diet on the very next morning and was discharged after 2 days," Joshi said.

Malika said she was diagnosed with uterine cancer amidst the virulent second wave of the pandemic but due to her health condition as well as travel restrictions coming to India for the surgery was not possible. She travelled to the country as soon as the restrictions were eased.

"I have been suffering from series of healthcare complications since a decade and have undergone multiple surgeries at regular intervals.

"I am thankful to the team of surgeons led by Dr Rama Joshi for providing me a new lease of life. Advanced Robotic techniques at FMRI helped in faster recovery, and I was back on my feet in two days post the surgery," she said.

--IANS

rvt/bg