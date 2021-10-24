Octavia Spencer adapting Bobby Love's story for TV

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (IANS) Actresses Octavia Spencer and Kerry Washington are teaming up to bring Bobby and Cheryl Love's story to the small screen.

Spencer will executive produce 'The Bobby Love Story' and star as his wife while Kerry will produce, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The one-hour drama will be a true account of how an escaped convict, Bobby Love, was able to keep his prison past a secret from his wife of 35-plus years.