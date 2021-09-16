Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears, fiance Sam Asghari for prenup joke

When the superstar couple announced their engagement on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress commented on Spears' celebratory post, "make him sign a prenup." However, on Wednesday, the 'Hidden Figures' star shared a photo of the couple on her own Instagram as her way of apologising to them.

New York, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Octavia Spencer apologised to Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari after she made a prenup joke on Instagram after they got engaged.

She wrote, "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," she wrote.

"I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologise and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity".

The 39-year-old pop superstar, along with the #FreeBritney movement, has been fighting to end the court conservatorship that has taken control of her life and career over the past 13 years. Last week, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the conservatorship.

For his part, Asghari didn't take Spencer's comment personally. "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever," he responded to her apology post. "Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

The 27-year-old personal trainer-turned-actor previously responded to the multiple prenup comments the couple received on his Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day" with two laughing-crying emojis at the end, reports Billboard.com.

On Tuesday, Spears deleted her own Instagram account, explaining that she hoped to take a social media break "to celebrate my engagement."

--IANS

eka/kr