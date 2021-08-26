Odisha readies emergency plan for possible Covid 3.0

Additional chief secretary (ACS) in the health department, P.K. Mohapatra, has asked all the district collectors to execute the ECRP Phase-II in their respective districts.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (IANS) Anticipating over 19,000 cases per day during the peak of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Odisha government has approved an Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP) for tackling Covid 3.0.

The Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (Phase-II) focuses on combating the Covid emergency as well as strengthening the public health system for epidemic preparedness.

Mohapatra asked the collectors to make availability of enough rapid antigen and RT-PCR test kits and establish RT-PCR labs, and also procure essential drugs. While 14 RT-PCR labs are functioning in various districts, another 16 will be set up under the plan.

The collectors have also been instructed to establish dedicated pediatric care units at different public healthcare facilities and establish 50-bed field hospitals at selected health care facilities.

Six-bed prefab units will be set up in 551 urban and rural primary health centres. About 300 advanced life support ambulances will be rolled out across the state.

Mohapatra advised the collectors to support the establishment of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and medical gas pipeline system (MGPS) in hospitals and make provision for engagement of additional human resources for the possible third wave of Covid.

While nine medical gas pipeline projects are functioning, another 18 will be taken up under the ECRP.

"These activities need to be implemented in a time-bound manner, which will not only facilitate Covid-19 response, but also strengthen public health facilities to cater to any similar outbreaks in the future," said Mohapatra.

--IANS

bbm/arm