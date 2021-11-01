Odisha to start 'Har Ghar Dastak' vax campaign from Nov 2

During the 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination drive, frontline healthcare workers including Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and ANMs, with the help of self help groups, NGOs and PRI members, will visit every household, said State health and family welfare director Bijay Panigrahi.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (IANS) In an aim to ensure second dose of Covid-19 vaccine due to the beneficiaries, the Odisha government will launch the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign from November 2, an official said on Monday.

The front line workers will list out the second dose due to beneficiaries as well as those who are yet to be administered their first jab, he said.

The healthcare workers will facilitate smooth vaccination of the persons at the nearest vaccination centre, Mohapatra said.

"We are committed to achieving the target of 100 per cent inoculation of the first and second dose by the end of December," the director said.

To achieve the target during the drive, the State government has opened more vaccination centres in the rural areas. The vaccination centre has been opened in the villages with 100 beneficiaries, he further said.

The health official informed that centres were also opened at strategic points at the remote areas, where people from close-by areas can reach the session sites easily.

As of October 31, a total of 3.72 crore doses have been administered in the state. Of which, 2.57 crore (70 per cent) beneficiaries have received the their first dose while 1.15 crore (35 per cent) have been administered with both doses, he added.

--IANS

bbm/skp/