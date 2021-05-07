Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon arrested!

Filmmaker V A Shrikumar Menon, who shot into fame with his debut directorial venture Odiyan with Mohanlal as the hero, has reportedly been arrested by the police.
The director was arrested based on a complaint filed by the Sreevalsam group alleging financial misappropriation. He had received Rs. 1 crore from the group for making a movie that never happened, say some reports.
Shrikumar had tried for anticipatory bail and when it was denied, the police arrested him.
After Odiyan, Shrikumar had announced a 1000 crore project based on Mahabharatha, which did not happen. He was also arrested earlier based on actress Manju Warrier’s complaint.