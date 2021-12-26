Off the mark through long on! '83' weekend pickings tipped at Rs 60 cr

It registered a good opening in multiplexes and in major Indian cities, Sumit Kadel, another independent analyst, said. "'83' has seen a good opening In big cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The morning and afternoon shows were running at 35-40 per cent capacity on Day One, but the evening or night shows were house full," he added.

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Kabir Khan's '83' minted Rs 12.64 crore domestically on Day One (December 24), even as its overseas business has been close to Rs 11.79 crore, according to film trade analyst Komal Nahta, who shared the figures on his Twitter handle.

The turnout for the film, however, showed a jump on the second day of its release and was expected to gain from the weekend, Kadel added.

"The film is poised for gains on Saturday and Sunday as it will benefit from the Christmas holiday," Kadel pointed out, adding that according to initial reports, the net domestic earnings of '83' were in the range of Rs 16-17 crore. "The first weekend collections are estimated to go up to Rs 60 crore. People are loving the film and the word of mouth is quite strong."

'83' is facing stiff competition from MCU's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1', both of which are in their second week and continue to reward theatre owners.

On the performance of Pushpa, Kadel said that it had "emerged as a hit in North India". The film has collected Rs 32.95 crore (net) till now, Kadel added, and is eyeing a lifetime collection of Rs 50-60 crore (net) in the north. "Telugu star Allu Arjun has cemented his position as a bankable star in the Hindi belt," he added.

--IANS

aa/srb