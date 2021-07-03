Official: Girish Gangadharan on board for Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Lokesh used to work with Sathyan Sooryan in his films but due to his busy schedule, the director has roped in Girish.

It's official, Girish Gangadharan of Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, Hey Jude , and Sarkar fame will be handling the camera for Kamal Haasan's upcoming action thriller Vikram to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Master fame.

On Friday, Lokesh took to his Twitter page to confirm the cinematographer. He also updated that the announcement of the cast will be out very soon.

We hear that Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, and Arjun Das are likely to play pivotal characters in Vikram. To be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

Sources say that the principal shoot of the film will begin in August.