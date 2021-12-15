Official: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's Anbarivu to release on Disney + Hotstar

It's official, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's new film Anbarivu is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. The makers have unveiled a special poster confirming that the film will be directly releasing on the OTT platform. We hear that Disney + Hotstar is planning to release Anbarivu for the Pongal Holidays 2022.

Directed by debutant Aswin Ram, Anbarivu also has an ensemble of actors including Napolean, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena.

Madhesh Manickam has cranked the camera for this family action entertainer, Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, and Jeeva duo is composing the music, Pradeep E Raghav is taking care of the cuts, and Dinesh Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences

More details on the release date will be made official in the coming days.