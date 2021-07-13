Official: Narappa premieres on Amazon on July 20

‘Narappa’ is the official remake of Tamil movie Dhanush starrer ‘Asuran’. Sreekanth Addala has directed the Telugu version. Priyamani plays Venkatesh’s wife.

Putting all speculations to the rest, Venkatesh’s ‘Narappa’ announced its release date. The film releases this July 20. But not in the theaters. ‘Narappa’ premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

After a long time, a notable Telugu film is skipping the theatrical window. Venkatesh’s two movies – Drushyam 2 and Narappa – have been bagged by OTT companies for direct release. Drushyam 2 will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

The deal with Amazon Prime was sealed long back. But theater owners in Telangana had appealed to producers Suresh Babu to drop his plans to release it on the OTT platform. Recently, a section of media planted news that Suresh Babu is making all efforts to cancel the deal. The reports turned out to be fake.

