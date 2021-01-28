Official: Shruti to romance Prabhas in Salaar

On her 35th birthday (January 28), Shruti Haasan has got a special nnouncement from team Salaar . Yes, she will be paired opposite the Baahubali star Prabhas in Salaar which is all set to be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. The film will be bankrolled by Hombale Films, the producers of KGF .

Fans of Shruti Haasan are congratulating the actress for being a part of the big-budget Pan India film.

The film will be simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu. Besides these two versions, Salaar will also be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and the yet-untitled film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone. All these films will be releasing in multiple languages across India.

