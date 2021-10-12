'Oh Manapenne' to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on October 22

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar's romantic comedy film Oh Manapenne is scheduled to be premiered on Disney + Hotstar on October 22.
Directed by debutant filmmaker Kaarthikk Sundar, Oh Manapenne is the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit film Pelli Choopulu starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ritu Varma.
Harish Kalyan essays Vijay Devarakonda's role in the Tamil remake while Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ritu's role.
Vishal Chandrasekar is composing the music, Krishnan Vasant is taking care of the visuals and Kripakaran is in charge of the cuts.
As popular films like Aranmanai 3 (theater) and Udanpirappe(Amazon Prime Video) are releasing on October 14, Oh Manapenne is scheduled to release on October 22 to avoid clash and get more visibility.