'Oh Manapenne' to skip theatrical release!

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar's romantic comedy Oh Manapenne will not be releasing in theaters. Yes, sources say that the film will have a direct digital release on Disney + Hotstar. Directed by debutant filmmaker Kaarthikk Sundar, Oh Manapenne is the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit film Pelli Choopulu .

Vishal Chandrasekar is composing the music for the film while Krishnan Vasant has cranked the camera.

Sources say that the makers had planned for a theatrical release but they feel that the offer provided by Disney + Hotstar is lucrative and they think it is the safe bet although the theatrical business has been resumed in Tamil Nadu.

We hear that the film will be premiered for the Ayudha Puja weekend.