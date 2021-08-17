Ohmkar 'thrilled' to host 'Mayaadweepam' again

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (IANS) Ohmkar is all set to anchor the upcoming season of the popular adventure-based gaming show for children 'Mayaadweepam'. He says that the show holds a special place in his heart.

The show's teaser was released on Monday making the grand announcement.

Talking about anchoring the show again, the actor tells IANS: "I am thrilled that we are back with another season of 'Mayaadweepam', engaging with the latest generation once again! 'Mayaadweepam' has a special place in my heart as it was my first ever production that also gave rise to OAK Entertainment. Everything I am today, by name and fame, I owe it to the show and the channel."