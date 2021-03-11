Olivia Cooke reveals that 'House of the Dragon' will not depict gratuitous violence against women

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Hollywood actor Olivia Cooke recently revealed that the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel series titled, 'House of the Dragon' will be taking a rather different approach towards its depiction of women.



According to Fox News, the prequel of HBO's immensely popular series 'Game of Thrones', will be based on author George R.R. Martin's companion book "Fire & Blood", which was set 300 years before the events of the original show.

Though very little is known about the 10-episode show, Cooke during a recent interview said it will be more socially conscious when it comes to its depictions of violence against women.

She said, "I wouldn't feel comfortable in being a part of anything that has just egregious graphic violence towards women for no reason whatsoever, just because they want it to be tantalising in a way that gets viewers."

Cooke added, "I was lucky enough to read the script before, and it has changed a lot from the first few seasons. I don't think they'd be in their right minds to include any of that anymore."

Unfortunately for fans, she was not able to discuss much else about the show. However, she did confess that she hadn't watched a single episode before auditioning for her role in the prequel series.

The original show had faced some controversy over scenes depicting subject matter like rape and had been criticised early on for showing gratuitous female nudity.

According to Deadline, Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King who is described as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms" as well as someone with "courtly grace and a keen political acumen." (ANI)

