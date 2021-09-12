Olivia Munn, John Mulaney's first outing after pregnancy reveal

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Actor Olivia Munn and her beau and comedian John Mulaney were spotted together on Friday for the first time since John confirmed a few days ago that they were expecting their first baby.



As per E! News, wearing a long beige trench coat and black face mask, Olivia was seen getting into the back seat of a car, while John stood on the other side and appeared to lean in and offer her a fluffy white pillow.

The two have been photographed together in public only once before, in June during a lunch date in Los Angeles, where both have homes.

Throughout their romance, they have spent much of their time together back in California, a source close to Olivia recently told E! News.

"Their relationship moved pretty quickly, but are really happy and excited about the baby," the insider said.

John broke his silence about his relationship with Olivia and her pregnancy on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on September 7, months after he confirmed he had split from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, and following two rehab stints for drug addiction.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," John joked on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we are having a baby, together," John added.

Olivia, who has been photographed solo a few times in recent days, broke her silence about her pregnancy in an interview with Mario Lopez from 'Access Hollywood' on Friday, the same day she and John were spotted together.

"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," the actor shared.

"There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me," she added.

Olivia also said that she has not decided if she'll find out the sex of her baby yet, adding, "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life." (ANI)

