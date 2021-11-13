Olivia Munn sued by worker's family who died after falling from her roof

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): A man replacing the roof at a house owned by Hollywood actor Olivia Munn fell to his death, and now she and her mom have been sued by the person's family.



According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Olivia and her mother, Kim Schmid, hired Celso Merida to work on replacing the roof at the home back in May, but on his 4th day on the job he fell from the roof and suffered a bunch of injuries.

The suit says the man died a couple of weeks later, the cause of death was blunt force traumatic injuries.

As per the documents, Olivia and her mom hired an unlicensed contractor named Fernando, who in turn hired Merida, and the late worker's family says Olivia and Kim were negligent in pawning things off to an unlicensed contractor.

The man's family has also claimed that Olivia and her mom instructed him to work on the roof, even though the required safety guards and fall protection were not in place, creating what the family has claimed was an unreasonable risk of injury.

Olivia had actually featured the home in a 2014 project with Vogue. According to the suit, Olivia and her mother did not give Merida the proper tools for him to work safely on the roof, and they didn't participate in a workers' compensation program.

As per TMZ, the family has sued Olivia and Kim for wrongful death and is going after them for damages. (ANI)

