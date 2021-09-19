Olivia Rodrigo plays at her 'first show' at 'iHeartRadio music' fest

Rodrigo reached many milestones very early in her career with a No. 1 debut album and a smash hit in her breakthrough single 'Drivers License', to start but it wasn't until this weekend that she played her first real concert.

New York, Sep 19 (IANS) Olivia Rodrigo played her first real concert on Saturday, an experience that she described from a Las Vegas stage as "surreal," reports Billboard.com.

"This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show," she told the crowd from the fest's daytime stage on Saturday. "I'm just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this. Thank you so much."

Though Rodrigo has performed for a live audience during one-off televised events, like her appearance at last week's VMAs, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival had the singer delivering a more substantial five-song set in support of Sour.

"Speaking of firsts, this is the first song I put out," she said, sitting at the piano to begin 'Drivers License'. As she played her hit, she encouraged the audience where some fans were spotted in Olivia Rodrigo and Sour tees to join in, though she didn't have to. They were already singing along before she could say "let me hear ya."

She began the concert with her album opener, the high energy 'Brutal', and then 'Jealousy, Jealousy'.

Seemingly overcome with emotion over the experience, Rodrigo gushed, "You guys are just like the best crowd ever. This is amazing."

Rodrigo's set continued with 'Traitor' followed by 'Good 4 U' as the closing number, and then she shouted out a 'thank you' to Vegas as she blew kisses and ran off the stage.

American singer-songwriter and actress, Olivia Isabel Rodrigo is known for her role as Paige Olvera in 'Bizaardvark' and Nini Salazar-Roberts in 'High School Musical'.

She signed with Interscope and Geffen Records in 2020 and released her debut single, 'Drivers License' in 2021, which quickly topped various charts worldwide and gave Rodrigo her breakthrough. It was followed by successful singles 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', leading up to the release of her debut studio album, 'Sour', on May 21, 2021, to critical acclaim.

