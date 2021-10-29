Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd lead 2021 American Music Awards nominations

As per Variety, show producers MRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced the nominations recently. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads the list with seven categories. The Weeknd follows with six while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are tied with five nods each.Rodrigo is nominated in the artist, favourite female pop artist and new artist of the year, while her song 'Drivers License' is up for favourite trending song, music video and pop song. Also, her album 'Sour' is up for favourite pop album.Rodrigo could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee if she earns five of her seven awards.Along with Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, who won last year, are up for artist of the year.In the male pop artist category, 2020 winner Justin Bieber faces off against Ed Sheeran, Drake, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, last year's female pop artist Swift is up against Rodrigo, Grande, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.Along with his artist and male pop artist of the year nominations, The Weeknd is also up for favourite male R&B artist, along with favourite music video and favourite pop song for 'Save Your Tears' and favourite Latin song for his 'Hawai' collaboration with Maluma.And Swift, who took home three awards last year, may once again break her own record for most AMA wins of all time. She currently holds the record with 32 wins.Among first-time nominees, Rodrigo is joined by the likes of Giveon, Kali Uchis, Saweetie and 24kGoldn. Last year, Swift, Bieber, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay tied for the most awards won, with three each.Here's the full list of nominees:ARTIST OF THE YEARAriana GrandeBTSDrakeOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftThe WeekndNEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR24kGoldnGiveonMasked WolfOlivia RodrigoThe Kid LAROICOLLABORATION OF THE YEAR24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood'Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy'Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More'Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon 'Peaches'FAVOURITE TRENDING SONGErica Banks 'Buss It'Maneskin 'Beggin'Megan Thee Stallion 'Body'Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'Popp Hunna 'Adderall (Corvette Corvette)'FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEOSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open'Cardi B 'Up'Lil Nas X 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'The Weeknd 'Save Your Tears'FAVOURITE MALE POP ARTISTDrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberLil Nas XThe WeekndFAVOURITE FEMALE POP ARTISTAriana GrandeDoja CatDua LipaOlivia RodrigoTaylor SwiftFAVOURITE POP DUO OR GROUPAJRBTSGlass AnimalsMaroon 5Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)FAVOURITE POP ALBUMAriana Grande, PositionsDua Lipa, Future NostalgiaOlivia Rodrigo, SOURTaylor Swift, evermoreThe Kid LAROI, F-- LOVEFAVOURITE POP SONGBTS 'Butter'Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More'Dua Lipa 'Levitating'Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'The Weeknd & Ariana Grande 'Save Your Tears (Remix)'FAVOURITE MALE COUNTRY ARTISTChris StapletonJason AldeanLuke BryanLuke Combs*Morgan WallenFAVOURITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTISTCarrie UnderwoodGabby BarrettKacey MusgravesMaren MorrisMiranda LambertFAVOURITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUPDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineLady AOld DominionZac Brown BandFAVOURITE COUNTRY ALBUMChris Stapleton - Starting OverGabby Barrett - GoldmineLee Brice - Hey WorldLuke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here*Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double AlbumFAVOURITE COUNTRY SONGChris Stapleton 'Starting Over'Chris Young & Kane Brown 'Famous Friends'Gabby Barrett 'The Good Ones'Luke Combs 'Forever After All'Walker Hayes 'Fancy Like'FAVOURITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTISTDrakeLil BabyMoneybagg YoPolo GPop SmokeFAVOURITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTISTCardi BCoi LerayErica BanksMegan Thee StallionSaweetieFAVOURITE HIP-HOP ALBUMDrake - Certified Lover BoyJuice WRLD - Legends Never DieMegan Thee Stallion - Good NewsPop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonRod Wave - SoulFlyFAVOURITE HIP-HOP SONGCardi B 'Up'Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV 'Lemonade'Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK 'Calling My Phone'Polo G 'RAPSTAR'Pop Smoke 'What You Know Bout Love'FAVOURITE MALE R&B ARTISTChris BrownGiveonTankThe WeekndUsherFAVOURITE FEMALE R&B ARTISTDoja CatH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhene AikoSZAFAVOURITE R&B ALBUMDoja Cat - Planet HerGiveon - When It's All Said And Done... Take TimeH.E.R. - Back of My MindJazmine Sullivan - Heaux TalesQueen Naija - missunderstoodFAVOURITE R&B SONGSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open'Chris Brown & Young Thug 'Go Crazy'Giveon 'Heartbreak Anniversary'H.E.R. 'Damage'Jazmine Sullivan 'Pick Up Your Feelings'FAVOURITE MALE LATIN ARTISTBad BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzunaRauw AlejandroFAVOURITE FEMALE LATIN ARTISTBecky GKali UchisKAROL GNatti NatashaROSALIAFAVOURITE LATIN DUO OR GROUPBanda MS de Sergio LizarragaCalibre 50Eslabon ArmadoLa Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene CamachoLos Dos CarnalesFAVOURITE LATIN ALBUMBad Bunny - EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDOKali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)KAROL G - KG0516Maluma - PAPI JUANCHORauw Alejandro - AfrodisiacoFAVOURITE LATIN SONGBad Bunny & Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'Bad Bunny x ROSALIA 'LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE'Farruko 'Pepas'Kali Uchis 'telepatia'Maluma & The Weeknd 'Hawai (Remix)'FAVOURITE ROCK ARTISTAJRAll Time LowFoo FightersGlass AnimalsMachine Gun KellyFAVOURITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTISTCAINCarrie UnderwoodElevation WorshipLauren DaigleZach WilliamsFAVOURITE GOSPEL ARTISTKanye WestKirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneMaverick City MusicTasha Cobbs LeonardFAVOURITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTISTDavid GuettaILLENIUMMarshmelloRegardTiestoThe fan-voted award is set to air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21 on ABC. (ANI)