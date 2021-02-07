Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles spend all their time together during 'Don't Worry Darling' shoot: Source

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): American actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde is cherishing her romance with Harry Styles.



According to People Magazine, the pair "seem very serious" and "spend all their time together" as they continue to shoot their upcoming film, 'Don't Worry Darling', in Los Angeles, a source told the outlet.'

The film is Wilde's highly-anticipated sophomore directorial project which she also stars in.

"She is also very happy with Harry," added the source.

"Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks. Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks," the source said.

As reported by People Magazine, the 'Golden' singer Styles, and the 36-year-old filmmaker were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in Montecito, California, in early January. A source confirmed to the outlet at the time that they had "dated for a few weeks," at that point.

Sources also previously told People Magazine that Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles last fall as they began work on 'Don't Worry Darling'. As they spent time together on-and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic," said an insider, who added: "Their chemistry was very obvious."

"Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer," the insider added.

Earlier this month, Wilde and Styles were photographed separately on the set of their film.

Wilde - who split from fiance Jason Sudeikis in early 2020 - cast Styles in the movie in September, replacing former lead actor Shia LaBeouf. Despite their growing romance, Wilde and Styles continue to keep things "very professional" at work.

An insider said, "Olivia and Harry created this loving and warm environment. Everyone loved working with them. She takes her work very seriously, but everyone saw it coming."

A source close to Wilde previously told People Magazine that the actor and Sudeikis broke up earlier in 2020, but a source close to Sudeikis disputes that timeline, insisting the couple were still together with this past fall. The exes share 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy. (ANI)

