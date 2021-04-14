Olly Alexander's set to release his 'best' songs

Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Singer Olly Alexander, who was part of the band Years & Years with Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, will soon be sharing some unreleased songs.

He also wants to offer these to other artistes, so that they can do something creative with these.

"Some of the songs I never want to throw them away because they still are my babies and I still like parts of them. Maybe another artist would listen and like it, and want to do something, like their own thing, so I've kept a lot of them just in case. "But, to be honest, the ones that are the best ones, I'm going to put them out," he said, according to contactmusic.com.