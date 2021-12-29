Omicron becomes dominant Covid-19 variant in Netherlands

The Hague, Dec 29 (IANS) The Omicron variant of Covid-19 caused more than 50 per cent of infections in the Netherlands over the past week, replacing Delta as the dominant variant, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has announced.

"The faster spread of this Omicron variant will lead to additional infections in the near future, which will also increase the number of hospital admissions," the RIVM said on Tuesday.