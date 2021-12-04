Omicron effect: Cluster declaration if 3 Covid cases are found, says K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Taking tough measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and guard against its latest variant Omicron, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that any place with three or more Covid cases would be declared a cluster. Earlier, the minimum requirement was 10 cases.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bommai said that preliminary reports on Omicron cases have been received, and the health department has been instructed to obtain comprehensive reports on the treatment protocols being followed in various countries.

According to the available information, at present the protocol being followed for the Delta variant is being followed for Omicron too, Bommai said, adding: "I want a scientific system to be followed."

"Expert opinion is that Omicron is a fast-spreading variant, but it has not shown severe implications so far. Instructions have been issued to intensify tracing and treatment," Bommai said.

As for cluster management, two types of clusters have been planned. One for places like schools, colleges and hostels, and the other for the apartment complexes in Bengaluru, from where cases have been reported.

Everyone in the clusters would be tested and treated. Only those with double vaccination would be allowed to assemble together in apartment complexes. No outsiders would be allowed into the apartments and the BBMP Commissioner has been instructed in this regard, Bommai said.

Double dose has been made mandatory for parents of students who attend classes in off-line mode, while testing is compulsory for all the inmates and staff of students' hostels.

Testing has been made mandatory for those with comorbidities too. Officials have been instructed to take foolproof measures, Bommai said.

Replying to a question on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's statement that none of the states except Punjab had submitted report on deaths caused by oxygen shortage, Bommai said, "I have no information as to in what context the statement was made."

Asked about statement of Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar about 10 passengers from South Africa going missing in the state, Bommai said, "I have not received official information about this. I will speak to the Health Minister about it."

The legislature session at Belagavi would be held as scheduled with adequate precautionary measures, he said, adding that the district administration has been instructed in this regard.

Double vaccination has been made compulsory for taking part in the session, he said.

