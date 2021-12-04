Omicron enters Maharashtra via Delhi as Thane man tests positive

The passenger, who is exhibiting mild symptoms, including fever, is currently under treatment at a Covid centre in Kalyan-Dombivali.

Thane (Maharashtra), Dec 4 (IANS) The first case of the Covid-19 variant Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra after a 33-year-old man, who arrived in Mumbai from South Africa via New Delhi, tested positive for the latest variant, an official said here on Saturday.

The infectee arrived from Capetown on November 24 and complained of mild fever, but no other symptoms were noticed, said the official.

Moving swiftly, the Thane health authorities have traced 12 of his high-risk contacts and 23 low-risk contacts, but all have tested negative.

Another 25 passengers, who arrived by the same New Delhi-Mumbai flight on November 24, have also tested negative and more of their contacts are currently being traced, said the official.

