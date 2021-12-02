Omicron reaches India, two cases detected in Karnataka (Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Two persons in Karnataka have tested positive for Omicron, the newest variant of Covid-19, after genome sequencing, Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said here on Thursday.

Both cases have travel history to South Africa.

"Two cases of Omircron have been detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. Covid appropriate behaviour is required," Bhargava said.