Omicron-recovered K'taka man shares his journey, video goes viral

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (IANS) The reassuring videos of the first recovered 34-year-old person from Omicron variant in which he had shared his experience of journey of recovery at a designated hospital in Bengaluru have gone viral on social media. "I was infected with Delta Virus before and now I can share the experience of being affected with the Omicron variant," he says.

"I was infected with coronavirus during the second wave. I had two doses of Covid vaccination. In spite of this, I was tested positive for the Omicron variant. However, I suffered much more when I was affected with Delta virus than the Omicron variant," he explains in the video.

The person was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday from a designated hospital in Bengaluru. "During the second wave of Covid, I tested positive for coronavirus in April. I was isolated at home and got cured. After a foreign tour, I got infected with the Omicron variant. The symptoms of throat itching, cough and tiredness were more severe the first time. This time there was no necessity for additional treatment this time," he said.

Sharing details of treatment, he said, "There is no separate treatment as such for the Omicron variant. Vitamin-C tablets and antibiotics were given. Since there was no tiredness and symptoms were too mild, I worked from the hospital ward for a week."

"I went to South Africa in the last week of November. I tested negative in RT-PCR tests at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru. But, on the third day of my isolation itching in my throat and cough symptoms developed. I got the RT-PCR test done again at a private lab, the results confirmed Covid-19 virus. Later, the samples were sent for genome sequencing by the civic agency, in which an Omicron variant was found," he says.

He says that since the information was available with him, he did not panic. As per protocol, he got admitted to the designated hospital. Later, he tested negative twice in RT-PCR tests. He was discharged after confirming that he is healthy through blood tests and x-ray.

"I isolated myself after arrival from South Africa and my family members didn't catch the infection. Those who come from abroad should maintain distance and follow quarantine guidelines. If symptoms crop up, without wasting time and negligence, they should get tested and inform health authorities. If this is done, we can prevent the infection from spreading to neighbors and people around," he says in the video.

The 34-year-old man was the third person to get infected with the Omicron variant in the state. The doctor who had tested positive for Omicron is yet to be discharged. Another patient, who tested positive for Omicron variant, a South African national, had fled the country by producing a fake RT-PCR report and police have arrested four persons in this connection.

