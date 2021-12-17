Omicron scare: 28 samples sent for genome sequencing in TN

Chennai, Dec 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, said on Friday that the state health department has sent the samples of 28 passengers, who arrived from at-risk and non-risk countries, for genome sequencing analysis.
The minister said that these samples have been sent for genome sequencing after the persons tested positive for Covid-19.
Subramanian also told reporters that he would seek Central government's permission to conduct mandatory RT- PCR test for passengers arriving from non-risk countries after they complete their seven-day quarantine, adding that a passenger from Nigeria, a non-risk country, had tested positive for Omicron.
Subramanian said that 14,688 people who had arrived in the state from both at-risk and non-risk countries had undergone Covid tests, of which 70 have tested positive.
--IANS
aal/arm