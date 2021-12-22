Omicron scare: Christmas, New Year celebrations banned in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) In view of the rising cases of Omicron in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.

"As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi," the DDMA order read.