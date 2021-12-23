Omicron tally in Kerala reaches 29 as five more test positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (IANS) The Omicron tally in Kerala has gone up to 29, after five new cases of the Covid variant were reported, state Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

She said the new cases include four who arrived through the Kochi international airport from various countries, while the fifth case was reported at Kozhikode, from a passenger who reached the state from the Bengaluru airport.