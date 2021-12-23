Omicron threat: Maha clamps curbs on Christmas celebrations

The government has mandated simple celebrations during Christmas by following all Covid protocols and avoiding crowding both inside and outside religious venues.

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) With growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, coupled with 65 Omicron infectees, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued fresh directions for the upcoming Christmas season festival.

Devotees, going to churches for the midnight mass on December 24-25, shall be permitted only upto 50 per cent capacity of all churches with sanitisation, face masks, physical distancing to be mandatory.

There will be fewer choir singers with adequate distancing and giving separate mikes, while no stalls and shops shall be allowed outside churches to ensure hygiene and cleanliness.

No large gatherings, processions, rallies, fireworks or other programs that attract large crowds shall be allowed anywhere, and all shall be expected to follow the norms given by the local civic bodies or the district authorities.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra notched a sudden spurt of 1,201 fresh Covid-19 cases, almost five weeks after the state remained below the 1K-mark.

Simultaneously, Mumbai has also recorded a spike in daily infections with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation gearing into full preparedness to tackle any health challenges that may arise in the coming weeks.

