Omicron variant now in 22 African nations

"As of today, 22 African countries are reporting the presence of the Omicron variant," John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa CDC, told journalists in a briefing.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the new Omicron Covid-19 variant has spread to at least 22 nations across the continent.

According to figures from the Africa CDC, Burkina Faso, Togo, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Mauritius have reported Omicron cases during the past week, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We can see clearly that the Omicron variant is spreading very quickly in Africa," Nkengasong said.

The African Union had recently warned that travel and entry bans in connection with the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant limit the free movement of people and goods, imposing immediate and significant impact on countries.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has increased to 9,259,813 and the death toll stood at 226,536.

