On 79th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa

On the occasion of Big B's 79th birthday on Monday, the legendary star came outside his bungalow for a few minutes to greet his fans.A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he can be seen waving at the assembled fans. He can be seen surrounded by his bodyguards.For the special day, Amitabh chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama.Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets and huge posters of Big B along with them.A day ago, Amitabh visited producer Anand Pandit's penthouse where early celebrations took place.Speaking of Amitabh's work projects, he has a lot in his kitty currently. The veteran actor will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', and 'Mayday'. (ANI)