On a Pair: Sahil Khattar on his bonding with Ranveer Singh in '83'

"We are both crazy, our energies are also very similar. It's almost like when a volcano meets a tornado. Ranveer used to see my humour as unprecedented. He has seen a lot of my videos, the first time we met, I was like 'Hi, I am Sahil' and he was 'pata hai mujhe' (I know). We also made lots of parodies together, it was with unfiltered songs, and he used to call me Messi and I called him Ronaldo.

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Sahil Khattar talks about his bonding with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83 '. Both actors bonded over their unique and wacky sense of humour.

"When I used to make digital videos earlier for 'Being Indian', I used to get comments like I'm the malnourished Ranveer Singh, so I already had a connection with him. I used to dance on his songs, so the journey from being a fan to a friend has been good and gradual," he says.

This film highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh. YouTuber, host and actor Sahil plays the role of wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani in this biopic.

Sahil had shared a behind-the-scene photo with his co-star. He reveals what happened that day.

"The picture was clicked in the scene where we went to meet the Queen of England and there is a twist in this scene as far as Syed Kirmani's identity is concerned. So, during the scene Ranveer and I got some time and we were doing behind the scenes shenanigans. Randomly, I took my phone and both of us looked at the camera and clicked a few pictures. The faces that we have made in the pictures are our true personality. We always believe in having fun," he shares.

Ranveer also complimented Sahil on his work. The YouTuber reveals, "He told me, 'if you plan your career well and ride the wave correctly' then you will do wonders. He was there throughout to guide me. I learnt a lot from him."

Sahil also shared a good rapport with actor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's better half. "Whenever we met, we have been cordial to each other. We even danced a lot at the wrap up party. I have a picture with her where we both are giving out gangster vibes. The first time we met, I called her 'bhabhi' and she was like 'bhabhi mat bolo' (don't call me bhabhi). When I said 'aap mere bhai ki wife ho' (you are my brother's wife), she told me 'aap usko jiju bolo na' (call him 'jiju'). We spoke about cricket, and other stuff, she was very much fun to hangout with."

