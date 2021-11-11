  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. On Boney Kapoor's birthday, Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of him with Sridevi

On Boney Kapoor's birthday, Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of him with Sridevi

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Nov 11th, 2021, 22:15:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Khushi Kapoor with her father Boney Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Khushi Kapoor's birthday wish for her father Boney Kapoor has left people emotional.

Taking to Instagram Story, Khushi posted a lovely picture of Boney sharing smiles with his late wife and superstar Sridevi.

"Happy birthday papa. Love you the most', Khushi wrote alongside the picture, followed by a heart emoji.
Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there.
Boney is also a doting father to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features