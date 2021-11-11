On Boney Kapoor's birthday, Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of him with Sridevi

Taking to Instagram Story, Khushi posted a lovely picture of Boney sharing smiles with his late wife and superstar Sridevi."Happy birthday papa. Love you the most', Khushi wrote alongside the picture, followed by a heart emoji.Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there.Boney is also a doting father to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. (ANI)